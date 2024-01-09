Ann Arborites revel in U of M Football's national championship victory

Spectators flooded the streets of Ann Arbor following the University of Michigan’s win over Washington last night.

The Michigan Wolverines have secured their first national championship win since 1997. Despite a chaotic season, featuring sign stealing allegations and coach suspensions, Michigan beat Washington 34-13.

Kristen Machado is one of the many students that took to the streets of Ann Arbor after the win. Machado is a masters' student in Molecular and Integrative Physiology and says that, after completing her undergraduate degree from a small school in Ohio, the Wolverine’s vast success is sometimes hard to believe.

“I grew up in Ohio, but I knew coming to Michigan for grad school was the decision for me, and Michigan proved me right.”

The Ann Arbor Police were present to manage the crowds, while the city fire department addressed small fires near the downtown area. But the mood of celebration persisted as Michigan fans echoed the motto made true following the win: "Those who stay will be champions!"

