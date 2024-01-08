Big crowds expected in downtown Ann Arbor as the Wolverines play for a national title

It’s game day! Michigan will play Washington tonight in hopes of winning its first national title since 1997. While the Wolverines battle the Huskies in Houston, Ann Arbor city officials are prepared for a busy night.

There will be additional emergency management staff and police officers out and about monitoring the area throughout the evening, particularly if a post-game celebration is in order.

Parking is usually at a premium in Ann Arbor, and because of the anticipation of larger than usual crowds and hopes of a major post-game celebration tonight, some street parking restrictions will be in place.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says it’s best to plan ahead.

“Parking will be, probably, a little bit of an issue downtown because we do expect businesses that will be showing the game to be full, so ride share if you can."

Taylor says, no matter the outcome of the game, the city’s top priority is safety. Tips include dressing appropriately for the weather, remaining aware of your surroundings and know where emergency exits are in local businesses.

Game time is tonight is at 7:30.

The parking restrictions are on South University Avenue between East University Avenue and South Forest Avenue, Church Street between South University Avenue and Willard Street, East Liberty Street between Thompson and State streets and Maynard Street between East Liberty and East William streets.

