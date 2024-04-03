© 2024 WEMU
EMU welcomes its new women's basketball coach

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 3, 2024 at 5:51 AM EDT
Sahar Nusseibeh is introduced by EMU athletics director Scott Wetherbee (right) as Eastern Michigan University's new women's basketball coach on April 2, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Sahar Nusseibeh is introduced by EMU athletics director Scott Wetherbee (right) as Eastern Michigan University's new women's basketball coach on April 2, 2024.

Eastern Michigan University introduced its new women’s head basketball coach on Tuesday. Sahar Nusseibeh comes to Ypsilanti after three years as head coach at Canisius.

Nusseibeh is familiar with the Mid-American Conference having been an assistant coach at both Miami and Bowling Green. She has been a coach on the Division I level for 12 years. She led Canisius to 17 wins this season.

Nusseibeh says she wants to do more than just win games but to shape her players to become successful women.

“How you go about your daily work, how you approach it, how you execute it, and who you do it with is what separates you and allows you to have the opportunity to achieve that what that you worked so hard for.”

EMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee says Nusseibeh’s coaching experience, particularly in the MAC will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Eagles and he is confident the team will thrive both off and on the court.

