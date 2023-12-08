EMU Department of Athletics receives $2.5 million donation

Eastern Michigan University received a $2.5 million gift to the school's Department of Athletics.

The donation will be used to fund projects explaining sports medicine and training facilities, including a new outdoor track and field complex and updating EMU’s baseball field.

The funding was donated by alum and CEO of McLaren Health Care, Phil Incarnati. In recognition of the donation, the EMU Board of Regents voted to re-name the Student Athletic Performance Center after Incarnati.

University President, James Smith says Incarnati has been a consistent supporter of the university.

“Phil has just been truly dedicated to the university, not just in athletics, but across all spectrum of our activities.”

The Regents also approved Chad Newton to serve as board chair and Nathan Ford to serve as vice chair. Those seats will expire in 2026.

