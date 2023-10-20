EMU regents finalize lecturers’ union contract

The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents approved a new contract for full and part-time lecturers.

The contract was approved unanimously by the board at Thursday's meeting. The five-year contract includes yearly pay increases and provisions to limit unpaid work.

Walter Kraft is the vice president of communications for EMU. He says this contract was particularly difficult because it was the first time full and part-time lecturers were represented in the same contract.

“You know, negotiating contracts like this is never easy. Nobody gets everything they want. We’re pleased the teams were able to work in a collaborative way and find common ground, and they worked very diligently to do that.”

The regents also approved an 8.9% increase in financial aid and scholarship funding at the meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org