WEMU News

Eastern Michigan University students face increased tuition rates

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT
Welch Hall
Eastern Michigan University Archives
/
emich.edu
Welch Hall

Eastern Michigan University’s Board of Regents has approved a tuition increase.

The board has voted to raise tuition for undergraduates by 4.5% and graduate and doctoral students by 2%.

EMU Regent Chad Newton says there will also be a 2% increase to signature programs and differential tuition.

“There are also no recommended changes to program fees, online hybrid fees, or any other elective student fees.”

EMU isn’t the only college choosing to raise tuition. The University of Michigan recently announced it would be raising its tuition by 3.9%, while Michigan State University declared its was increasing by 4%.

