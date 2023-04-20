EMU Federation of Teachers demands better pay during regents meeting

Dozens of people gathered on Eastern Michigan University’s campus to demand better pay for the school’s lecturers.

The EMU Federation of Teachers held a rally outside of Welch Hall, where the school’s board of regents meeting was taking place.

The union’s president, Daric Thorne, says they are trying to raise awareness for the issues facing their members while they continue to negotiate a new contract.

“We know that the university is not always in the best financial straits, and so we’re always interested in talking to the regents. We’ll continue to negotiate in good faith with the university while we pursue matters of pay equity and respect here on campus for our members,” Thorne says.

The EMU FT has been in contract negotiations since March. Their current agreement with the university expires at the end of August.