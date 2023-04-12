EMU to beef up security for Commencement ceremonies

Given the recent campus shooting at Michigan State University and mass shootings around the country, Eastern Michigan is stepping up security at large events. They're starting with the commencement ceremony this month.

Police officials on EMU’s campus stress that this is a purely pro-active move. There are currently no threats. But given violent events across the country, the university’s Chief of Police, Matt Lige, wants to ensure the safety of the upcoming commencement ceremonies at the George Gervin GameAbove Center April 30th.

“So, as soon as they pull into the parking lot, there will be signage of what they can bring in and not bring in. In vestibule, you’ll be wanded with a metal detector.”

Unfortunately, Lige says, security at large events like concerts and sporting events may become the new normal at EMU.

University officials, meanwhile, encourage all who are coming to commencement to monitor university communication to be prepared for new security restrictions.

_____________________

Here is a link to security protocols for EMU graduation ceremonies April 30th

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org