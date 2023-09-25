Union negotiator: New contract between EMU, lecturers' union will "work better for everyone"

Eastern Michigan University and the union representing the school’s full-and-part-time lecturers have agreed on a new contract.

The contract that was negotiated with the EMU Federation of Teachers was more complicated because they combined part-time and full-time lecturers into a single contract. The biggest change for the union was a roughly 16.5% raise for all members over the next five years. They also received a professional development fund, provisions that will limit unpaid work, and a stable system of promotions for full-time lecturers.

Jeremy Proulx is one of the lead negotiators for the union. He says he has been leading negotiations since 2016. and this was the most challenging one yet.

“It was tough. It was tough. But I do think that we’ve settled on a contract that’s going to be a lot better. As we move forward over the next several years, I think we’re going to find that this is going to work better for everybody.”

The contract still needs to be presented to union members for ratification. Once that happens, the EMU Board of Regents will vote to approve it at the October 19th meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org