© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Union negotiator: New contract between EMU, lecturers' union will "work better for everyone"

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT
Halle Library on the Eastern Michigan University campus.
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Halle Library on the Eastern Michigan University campus.

Eastern Michigan University and the union representing the school’s full-and-part-time lecturers have agreed on a new contract.

The contract that was negotiated with the EMU Federation of Teachers was more complicated because they combined part-time and full-time lecturers into a single contract. The biggest change for the union was a roughly 16.5% raise for all members over the next five years. They also received a professional development fund, provisions that will limit unpaid work, and a stable system of promotions for full-time lecturers.

Jeremy Proulx is one of the lead negotiators for the union. He says he has been leading negotiations since 2016. and this was the most challenging one yet.

“It was tough. It was tough. But I do think that we’ve settled on a contract that’s going to be a lot better. As we move forward over the next several years, I think we’re going to find that this is going to work better for everybody.”

The contract still needs to be presented to union members for ratification. Once that happens, the EMU Board of Regents will vote to approve it at the October 19th meeting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEastern Michigan University Federation of Teachersjeremy proulxEMU Board of Regentslabor contracts
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content