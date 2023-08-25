EMU's lecturers' union still seeking new contract as next week's deadline approaches

The contract between Eastern Michigan University and the union representing the school’s full and part-time lecturers ends in less than a week.

Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing, but there are a number of issues where they are still far apart. Those include appointment structure, promotional pay, professional development funding and the part-time lecturers’ probationary process.

Dr. Lindsay Kolbus is a lecturer in the department of geography and geology. She says pay is always at the core of their concerns.

“A lot of them rely on this and two other jobs to be able to pay bills, right? So, money is, and compensation is and always will be a big issue for them.”

The contract ends August 31st.

EMU spokesperson Walter Kraft said in a statement that both bargaining teams are working diligently to identify common ground. Additionally, a state-appointed mediator is in place to assist in the process of obtaining a successful outcome.

