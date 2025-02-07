MHSAA continues to allow transgender youth in sports despite Trump executive order

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has decided to uphold its policy allowing transgender students to compete in high school sports, despite President Trump’s executive order barring trans girls from participating.

MHSAA’s decision is based Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and expression.

Geoff Kimmerly is the director of communications at the MHSAA. He says out of Michigan’s 175,000 student-athletes, only two required waivers to compete since transgender boys don’t need waivers.

“There are two girls — transgender girls — that we have given waivers to this school year. We do not track transgender boys because everybody is allowed to play on boys’ sports teams.”

Kimmerly says the MHSAA is awaiting guidance from state and federal officials on any legal conflicts between the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act and Trump’s order.

