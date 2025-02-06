State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. of Ypsilanti encouraged by 50501 protests

Protestors rallied against Project 2025 across all 50 US states Wednesday.

The protests were a coordinated effort between the 50501 Movement and the Political Revolution PAC to raise awareness of several of President Trump’s executive orders aligning with Project 2025.

32nd House District Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. witnessed the protests in Lansing. He says it was heartening to see hundreds of people calling for state representatives to challenge Trump’s policies.

“Folks are paying attention to what’s going on at the federal level. Just a testament to the fact that they want a government that’s more like democracy and not a dictatorship.”

Wilson says he predicts more protests like this will happen unless federal legislators listen to their constituents and decide to pass policies through a legislative process rather than by executive order.

