ACLU files suit against University of Michigan for banning pro-Palestinian protestors

The American Civil Liberties Union, or the ACLU, has filed a lawsuit with the United States District Court for the Eastern Michigan District. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of pro-Palestinian protestors against the University of Michigan.

Five individuals who participated in 2024’s pro-Palestinian protests were allegedly banned from setting foot on campus grounds by university police.

ACLU of Michigan staff attorney Ramis Wadood says besides being unable to travel through parts of Ann Arbor, the protesters claim they were issued these bans on uncertain terms.

“They don’t know what they did to get this ban. So, they’re left to guess at what might have caused them to be banned from campus, and there’s no meaningful way to defend from an allegation that you’re only guessing at.”

WEMU has reached out to U-M for comment, and Director of Public Affairs Kay Jarvis says the university has not yet been served with the lawsuit and has no further comment at this time.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

