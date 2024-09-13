Michigan Attorney General's Office pressing charges against U-M pro-Palestine demonstrators

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed charges against 11 people in connection to pro-Palestinian protests on the University of Michigan campus Diag earlier this year.

Demonstrators began setting up tents on the Diag in April, and it grew to at least 60 by late May. Citing fire safety risks, the university ordered the Diag to be cleared. Some protestors refused and physically obstructed the police.

Two have been charged with trespassing, seven more with trespassing and resisting or obstructing a police officer, and two others were charged for actions during a counterprotest.

Nessel says her office has declined to prosecute any individuals for protests that occurred during the Honors Convention in March and outside the Michigan Museum of Art in May. The investigation into incidents at the home of UM regents is ongoing.

Nessel adds a college campus should be a place where the sharing of ideas should flourish but not an excuse for violence or violating the law.

