U-M's Lecturers' Employee Organization disagrees with new policies regarding student protests

The University of Michigan’s Lecturers’ Union says it has concerns with the school’s new policies regarding campus demonstrations.

The LEO Union Council says it’s deeply concerned about the revised policies. It says they have the potential to be implemented in overly broad and discriminatory ways.

Union President Kirsten Herold also says they’re very unhappy with how the new rules were conceived.

“The policy was rolled out in the summer, and there wasn’t the usual opportunities for faculty or members of the community to prove input.”





In a statement, U-M Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs Colleen Mastony said the university has long welcomed dissent, advocacy, and the expression of the broadest array of ideas, provided that speech does not infringe on the rights of others, disrupt university operations, or threaten the safety of the community.

