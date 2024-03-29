UM students held protest in response to university's disruptive activity policy draft

Students at the University of Michigan held another protest yesterday, in response to the administration's new disruptive activity policy draft.

The policy was drafted following a series of student-led, pro-Palestine rallies. Protesters interrupted an honors convocation ceremony this week, calling for U of M to divest from companies with financial ties to Israel. The new policy includes prohibiting protesters from disrupting traffic and university operations, such as classes, ceremonies and performances.

In response to the proposed policy, a coalition of over 90 student organizations protested outside the U of M Board of Regents meeting on Thursday and across central campus. The coalition says the university is inhibiting free speech and attempting to halt future pro-Palestine protests.

The University of Michigan is asking staff and students to submit feedback on a new disruptive activity policy.

