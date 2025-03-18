U-M's Raoul Wallenberg Institute has a conversation about what defines a genocide

The University of Michigan is bringing together law and journalism experts to discuss the use of the term "genocide’" in modern language and conflicts.

As the Israel-Palestine conflict persists in the Middle East, the term "genocide" has been utilized by various factions in many contexts.

U-M’s Raoul Wallenberg Institute’s panel, titled "What is Genocide and Should We Name It?", seeks to explore the term "genocide" while examining the atrocities committed during the conflict.

Steven Ratner, the director of U-M’s Donia Human Rights Center, says there are occasions when different parties opportunistically employ the term "genocide" to draw attention to their agendas.

“There’s political and moral questions about what the term really means, whether it ends up opening up a good discussion, or hiding important issues.”

Ratner says the Raoul Wallenberg Institute aims to highlight strategies for minimizing the negative impact of overusing or misusing the term "genocide", to preserve its significance as a concept.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org