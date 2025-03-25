EMU begins search for new president

Eastern Michigan University has officially kicked off its search to replace retiring President Dr. James Smith.

The Board of Regents recently retained WittKieffer Executive Search to execute the nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. He announced he’ll step down in 2026.

In a statement, the Presidential Search Committee has announced a series of listening sessions to hear from faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community leaders to discuss what qualifications they would like to see in the new president.

A series of meetings with various constituent groups are being held April 9th at the Student Center. There are also two Zoom meetings on April 10th.

EMU also says they will maintain the confidentiality of all the candidates to ensure it can attract the most talented group possible, which may include current university presidents and provosts.

Recruitment is expected to begin in June.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

