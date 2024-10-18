© 2024 WEMU
EMU Regents prepare search for new president and honor historically Black sorority

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:16 AM EDT
The EMU Board of Regents meet at their October 17, 2024 meeting.
1 of 3  — 20241017_143444.jpg
The EMU Board of Regents meet at their October 17, 2024 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. James Smith (center) presents a letter of recognition to two members of the Xi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha at the October 17, 2024 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
2 of 3  — 20241017_145850.jpg
EMU President Dr. James Smith (center) presents a letter of recognition to two members of the Xi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha at the October 17, 2024 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. James Smith (left center) receives a resolution from the Michigan Senate recognizing EMU's 175th anniversary from Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (far right).
3 of 3  — 20241017_143715.jpg
EMU President Dr. James Smith (left center) receives a resolution from the Michigan Senate recognizing EMU's 175th anniversary from Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (far right).
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University’s Board of Regents met Thursday to revise several school policies and establish the presidential search and search advisory committees.

The board revised some campus policies, including restrictions on alcohol near underage students. They also celebrated the 75th anniversary of Xi Chapter of the historically African American Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Regent Nathan Ford then proposed forming committees for the upcoming presidential search.

“President James Smith is retiring from this position effective June 30th, 2026, and it is therefore necessary to conduct a search for the next president of the university.”

The meeting began with State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. presenting EMU President Dr. James Smith with a resolution from the Michigan State Senate and a tribute from the state of Michigan honoring EMU’s 175th anniversary.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
