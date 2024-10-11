Motown legends The Temptations performing with EMU's marching band this weekend

Eastern Michigan University will be hosting the legendary Motown group The Temptations during the halftime show at this Saturday’s football game.

EMU’s marching band has the honor of accompanying The Temptations thanks to work done by EMU’s administration.

Associate Director of Bands, Dr. Nick Smith, says it’s been a lot of work directing the band especially since they’re playing different instruments and style than they usually do. But he says the students are eager to work hard and come together to create an iconic and historic milestone for EMU.

“I’m proud that we’re going to able to offer our students this type of life-changing experience, and we’re going to do it here in Ypsilanti; kind of a sister city to Detroit where the Temptations began over 60 years ago.”

The Temptations and the EMU Marching Band will be performing Motown’s classic hits of “Get Ready,” “Just My Imagination,” and “My Girl.”

Tickets are still available on the Eastern Michigan Athletics website.

