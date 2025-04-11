300 local middle school girls attend EMU's Digital Divas STEM conference

Eastern Michigan University, in partnership with DTE Energy, invited around 300 middle school girls to its campus for its Digital Divas annual STEM conference this Friday.

EMU’s Digital Divas has been working with local schools for the past 15 years to encourage girls to explore and pursue more STEM-related activities and education.

Molly Luempert-Coy is DTE Energy’s Regional Manager for Governmental Affairs in Monroe, Lenawee, and Washtenaw County. She says EMU has been focusing more on artificial intelligence this year because more STEM occupations are using the emerging technology.

“I think that’s where a lot of IT and technical-related jobs are coming into play. I think EMU is very future-oriented in thinking about this concept because it’s kind of the way of the future.”

Luempert-Coy says it’s a positive thing to see the girls in attendance explore new horizons and help them chart a course to help maintain and develop new STEM technologies.

