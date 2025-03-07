'Future You' program inspires youth through STEM-focused summer camps

Registration opens soon for a number of summer camps that aim to inspire future explorers and professionals.

The camps are for youth aged 9-18 with a focus on hands-on experiential learning. It’s also an opportunity for students to apply skills they learn into an industry, something that is a big push right now for community colleges.

Program Development and Education Specialist with Washtenaw Community College, Sophia McCain, says their space camp has a licensed curriculum with NASA.

“Our students are able to get hands-on knowledge and experience with some of the physics practices that are taking place in those lessons and they have a lot of fun. I've got some fun videos and rocket experiments that they were able to do in the summer.”

There are a total of 21 summer camps with both half-day and full days over five weeks of instruction that runs from July 7 to August 8th. Registration starts on March 13.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

