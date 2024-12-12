© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

National Training Institute will keep electrical training seminars in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:54 AM EST
A national electrical training alliance will continue to its annual seminars in Washtenaw County.

The National Training Institute, or NTI, brings together thousands of electricians, educators and contractors for a week of seminars, courses and networking. The meetings are held at Washtenaw Community College and Eastern Michigan University.

Destination Ann Arbor’s Director of Public Affairs Chad Wiebesick says the NTI brings in millions of dollars to the local economy.

“Because what happens is thousands of participants, along many times with their families, they come, they stay in local hotels, they dine in our local restaurants, they explore the area all throughout Washtenaw County."

The new agreement has the Ann Arbor area hosting the NTI through 2029.

