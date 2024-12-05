Southeast Michigan businesses win state grants for additional workforce training

Over 100 businesses in the area have been awarded a total of $6 million in Going PRO Talent Fund grants from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The businesses in Washtenaw, Monroe and western Wayne County will use the funding to provide workforce training and development for new and current employees beginning in January. The dollars are aimed at addressing emerging workforce needs.

Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin says the PRO Talent Fund is a great program.

“We’ve got a lot of folks who are ready to enter a career in trades. And sometimes, all they need is a little bit of help getting through that training program or getting to school to get that degree or certificate that allows them to get to work.”

The area grants are part of an overall announcement of nearly 700 businesses statewide receiving over $40 million in funding.

Irwin says it’s also securing Michigan’s place in the clean energy economy.

