Energy Secretary Granholm says Michigan will see great job growth in green manufacturing fields

Speaking to union members on Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says Michigan stands to greatly benefit from the expansion of manufacturing taking place in the green industry.

Granholm spoke to members of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters at their annual instructor training program at Washtenaw Community College. While speaking to the union’s Future Leaders Cohort, she said the successes of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the CHIPS and Science Act is bringing them more jobs through factory construction.

“We have seen now 900,000 construction trades jobs having been created under these sets of laws more than at anytime in United States history.”

Granholm says it’s not a coincidence that the union is growing by about 1,000 members a month. She says it’s vital they keep producing more workers to keep up with the growth in the industry.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org