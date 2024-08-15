© 2024 WEMU
Energy Secretary Granholm says Michigan will see great job growth in green manufacturing fields

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:49 AM EDT
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm addresses members of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Members of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters attend a forum hosted by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters member Mike Taylor from Ft. Worth, Texas addresses U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm addresses members of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is joined on stage by United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters President Mark McManus.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Speaking to union members on Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says Michigan stands to greatly benefit from the expansion of manufacturing taking place in the green industry.

Granholm spoke to members of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters at their annual instructor training program at Washtenaw Community College. While speaking to the union’s Future Leaders Cohort, she said the successes of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the CHIPS and Science Act is bringing them more jobs through factory construction.

“We have seen now 900,000 construction trades jobs having been created under these sets of laws more than at anytime in United States history.”

Granholm says it’s not a coincidence that the union is growing by about 1,000 members a month. She says it’s vital they keep producing more workers to keep up with the growth in the industry.

WEMU News jennifer granholmU.S. Department of Energywashtenaw community collegeInflation Reduction Acttrade unionsunionsEnergy IndustryManufacturingjob trainingJobs
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
