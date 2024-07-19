Michigan jobless rate edges up to 4.1%

Michigan’s unemployment rate edged up in June to 4.1%. It’s the first time this year the jobless number has gone up, but the state’s top labor analyst said an uptick was clearly on the way.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we were recovering jobs very quickly,” said Michigan Labor Market Information Director Wayne Rourke. “Now we’re on a more-normal pace, it appears.”

Michigan’s unemployment rate was 3.9% for the previous four months.

Michigan’s manufacturing lost roughly 3,000 jobs, according to the report, while professional and business services and health care sectors posted a combined 4,000 new jobs in June.

Michigan’s number tracks with the national rate in June, which was also 4.1%, an increase of 0.1 of a percentage point.

Over the year, the government sector – which includes public education workers – and health services/private education added a combined 38,000 positions. The state’s construction sector posted a 7.6% increase over the year.

Rourke says inflation may have helped cool the jobs market in June, but it will take months to discern whether this reflects a fluctuation or the start of a trend.

“We’re just waiting to see if this is some sort of turning point or if it’s just some sort of cooling off of the labor market as was expected after recovery from the pandemic and inflation and all that happening in the last few months,” he said. “So, that’s kind of what we’re watching right now on a month-to-month basis.”

