YCS students experiencing progress through extracurricular STEM program

The Grizzly Scholars Program in the Ypsilanti Community Schools is celebrating its successes.

The program began as a two-year pilot in 2021 to provide supplemental STEM education to a group of Ypsilanti students. It’s funded by the Germany Ballintyn Education Foundation.

Nick Ballintyn says they wanted to begin with students in the 4th grade and stick with them through high school and into college.

“Because that’s early enough, so they are not yet distracted in those cases by fads, social media pressures and the norms for boys and girls that society puts on each one of us.”

The after-school programs meet monthly throughout the year. Five students from each of the district’s four elementary schools are chosen by their teachers to participate.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

