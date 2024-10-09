© 2024 WEMU
YCS students experiencing progress through extracurricular STEM program

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:41 AM EDT
The Grizzly Robotics Club at YCHS.
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
The Grizzly Robotics Club at YCHS.

The Grizzly Scholars Program in the Ypsilanti Community Schools is celebrating its successes.

The program began as a two-year pilot in 2021 to provide supplemental STEM education to a group of Ypsilanti students. It’s funded by the Germany Ballintyn Education Foundation.

Nick Ballintyn says they wanted to begin with students in the 4th grade and stick with them through high school and into college.

“Because that’s early enough, so they are not yet distracted in those cases by fads, social media pressures and the norms for boys and girls that society puts on each one of us.”

The after-school programs meet monthly throughout the year. Five students from each of the district’s four elementary schools are chosen by their teachers to participate.

