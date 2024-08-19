Washtenaw County high schools get a glimpse at the aviation industry at Willow Run Airport

Today is National Aviation Day, and Eastern Michigan University celebrated early on Friday with its annual Aerospace Day at Willow Run Airport.

About 60 high school students from around the area were invited to participate and learn more about the aerospace and aviation industries. They took a tour of EMU’s School of Aviation, the traffic control tower and some vintage fighter airplanes, along with meeting professionals in the aviation field.

Jason Vosburgh is an instructor and aviation program coordinator at EMU. He says it’s a great time to be in the industry.

“It’s just such a pleasure to see these young people come in. And if you want to be in maintenance or air crew or fly for the airlines or fly for corporate of fly for military, it’s all available to young people now.”

EMU partnered with the nonprofit STEM Flights to host Aerospace Day. The organization consists of volunteer pilots who offered free flights for the students and mentoring for those interested in a career in aviation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org