Washtenaw County high schools get a glimpse at the aviation industry at Willow Run Airport

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:34 AM EDT
EMU mascot Swoop welcomes high school students to EMU's Aerospace Day.
EMU mascot Swoop welcomes high school students to EMU's Aerospace Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
High school students gather for Eastern Michigan University's Aerospace Day at Willow Run Airport.
High school students gather for Eastern Michigan University's Aerospace Day at Willow Run Airport.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
High school students gather for Eastern Michigan University's Aerospace Day at Willow Run Airport.
High school students gather for Eastern Michigan University's Aerospace Day at Willow Run Airport.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU Aviation Program Coordinator Jason Vosburgh talks to students as they begin their tour of Willow Run Airport.
EMU Aviation Program Coordinator Jason Vosburgh talks to students as they begin their tour of Willow Run Airport.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
"Rosie's Reply" is a Mitchell B-25 and is the only flyable version remaining that saw combat in WWII.
"Rosie's Reply" is a Mitchell B-25 and is the only flyable version remaining that saw combat in WWII.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Inside the cockpit of "Rosie's Reply".
Inside the cockpit of "Rosie's Reply".
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
"Hairless Joe" is a C-47 that was only used for training.
"Hairless Joe" is a C-47 that was only used for training.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Inside the cockpit of "Hairless Joe".
Inside the cockpit of "Hairless Joe".
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Today is National Aviation Day, and Eastern Michigan University celebrated early on Friday with its annual Aerospace Day at Willow Run Airport.

About 60 high school students from around the area were invited to participate and learn more about the aerospace and aviation industries. They took a tour of EMU’s School of Aviation, the traffic control tower and some vintage fighter airplanes, along with meeting professionals in the aviation field.

Jason Vosburgh is an instructor and aviation program coordinator at EMU. He says it’s a great time to be in the industry.

“It’s just such a pleasure to see these young people come in. And if you want to be in maintenance or air crew or fly for the airlines or fly for corporate of fly for military, it’s all available to young people now.”

EMU partnered with the nonprofit STEM Flights to host Aerospace Day. The organization consists of volunteer pilots who offered free flights for the students and mentoring for those interested in a career in aviation.

