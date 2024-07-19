'Thunder Over Michigan' Air Show returns to the skies over Ypsilanti this weekend

The Ann Arbor Art Fair isn’t the only major event taking place in Washtenaw County. The annual Thunder Over Michigan Air Show is being held this weekend over the skies of Willow Run.

The air show is the biggest fundraiser each year for the Michigan Flight Museum, formally known as the Yankee Air Museum. This year the theme of the show is the Viper Pit in honor of the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Flight Falcon.

Kevin Walsh is show director. He says you can expect to see a lot of vintage aircraft along with the flight displays.

“It’s what this show is known for. That’s what the heart of the museum is all about are these classic airplanes, honoring our veterans and honoring the global conflicts that have come through our course of history.”



The United States Air Force F-16 Viper Demo team will perform, along with the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Team. There are also plane and helicopter rides available and a kid zone and other displays to learn more about aviation history.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU Inside the Michigan Flight Museum.

Saturday is sold out. Some tickets for Sunday are available online.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org