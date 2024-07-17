Washtenaw United: Youth Arts Alliance helps young folks create community and improve lives

ABOUT HEATHER MARTIN:

Heather Martin, Youth Arts Alliance (YAA) lives in Ypsilanti with her son. Heather has been a teaching artist for over 15 years and holds a Master’s of Social Work degree from The University of Michigan. She believes that healing-centered, arts programming welcomes healthier, safer communities. Heather has extensive experience in the coordination and management of innovative, collaborative arts and culture projects through collective interdisciplinary community coalitions. Heather built YAA’s programming model on strengths-based, trauma-informed practices, research in landscape of mental health, and the need for fostering critical intergenerational connections in community through collaborative art making.

David Fair: Art, in all of its forms, not only weaves a tapestry of beauty into and around our lives, it helps tell the story of who we are and communicates all that we go through. I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. Art can help us deal with trauma and give voice to personal and societal inequities. Twyla Tharp once said, "Art is the only way to run away without leaving home." In a time where our youngsters are struggling with mental health and overall well-being, particularly since the pandemic, art can be an avenue for coping and healing. That's where the Youth Arts Alliance comes in. Heather Martin is the founding director and has been a teaching artist for more than 15 years now. And thank you so much for making time today, Heather! I appreciate it!

Heather Martin: It's wonderful to be here, David!

David Fair: What has art meant to you personally over the years?

Heather Martin: Well, art, for myself and really all of us, is a lifeline. It's certainly a space to express and experiment and gain deeper reflections on feelings and circumstances beyond our control.

David Fair: And does it matter if you're good at it? I mean, I can barely draw a stick figure. I'm not good at music. I'm not a performer. So, I mean, is there an outlet for someone like me?

Heather Martin: Yes! Yes, there is! In fact, I don't subscribe to the good or bad art binary. In fact, the act of making the practice of engaging with tactile material in and of itself is so beneficial.

David Fair: In addition to being an artist, you hold a Master's of Social Work from the University of Michigan. At what point did you start putting together the idea of art as a therapeutic exercise?

Heather Martin: Well, I've held that belief for a very long time, and I was thrilled to engage in studies at U of M that really merged these ideas of social benefit and health and community thriving through the art that these things aren't separate. And I think that that is really where Youth Arts Alliance stands: in the understanding that art is not extracurricular or for consumption in entertainment, but rather art is the fundamental need for all of us.

David Fair: And you may have just answered this question, but I'll ask it formally. How do you then define the mission of the Youth Arts Alliance?

Heather Martin: Well, Youth Arts Alliance, we are committed to providing healing centered arts programming. And also, Alliance is really representative of the desire and the passion to form coalitions with lots of organizations and service providers and community members that we can collaboratively work towards meeting the needs of community. And, yes, art has incredible benefit. You know, we invest in communities by listening to and taking direction from the young people and families we serve. And so, we really respond to the visions and creative aspirations of young people meeting them where they are. And we work with young people in a lot of families and in a lot of different settings: so, incarceral settings with young people who are incarcerated in community settings, in partnership with organizations, in neighborhoods. You name it, and we're there. We're a collective of over 35 teaching artists who are really nomadic in nature. We bring all of the materials and the expertise in the practices. And we're excited to share that wherever young people and families are.

David Fair: Washtenaw United and our conversation with Youth Arts Alliance founding director Heather Martin continues on 89 one WEMU. One of the things I took immediate notice of, Heather, is the sheer number and variety of program offerings you do have. There's theater and improv, music and songwriting, painting and drawing, ceramics, even papier maché, just to name a few. But how do you help kids identify what art form helps them best express themselves?

Heather Martin: I think it's a really powerful thing to both respond to the interests of young people, what they're curious about, what they're interested in, and also to sort of give access to new experiences. And I think one of the powerful things about art is that we get to engage with it and decide whether or not it's a practice for us. There's so many different ways to express ourselves, and part of the practice and the process of discovering what enlivens us or what inspires our passion for creativity is its own reward. So, I think that young people engage with a lot of different practices, as you mentioned: photography, mural making, mosaic, movement, and dance. All of these things are worth trying on. And then, kids have the autonomy to decide, "Hey, I'm glad I tried that," "I don't think I want to do that again," or "Wow! This tapped into something for me!" That's really powerful. And so, I think we really try to offer an abundance, knowing that young people have an abundance of talent and capability. And, really, the pathway for engaging with that is opportunities and no barrier access.

David Fair: Do the participants, in the Youth Arts Alliance programs, make the connection with mental health and well-being themselves through a natural process, or is that something you help guide them to and through?

Heather Martin: I think it's pretty organic. I think that, we, of course, describe the benefits of practices, and we share the ways in which art can regulate our bodies and expand our minds and build connections to different ideas and perspectives. However, it's the young people who tell us, "Wow! I feel a lot better!" And maybe one of the greatest gifts is fostering friendships and social connections with their peers over a shared love for craft. That is one of the most powerful impacts alongside others. I mean, there's a huge girth of research indicating the benefits of the arts, whether we're consuming them in audience of them or engaging with them directly. Access to arts and cultural experiences really translate to higher rates of connectedness and community inherently healing. It's also just really so much fun.

David Fair: Right. And summers away from the structure of school can be difficult for some kids. There is a disconnection that happens. Is that the idea behind your Summer of HeART program?

Heather Martin: The Summer of HeART program is really built out of collective love and effort. And what we're responding to is the exciting awareness that young people find themselves at the Ypsilanti District Superior Branch Library in high numbers across the summer days. And so, last summer marked the first summer that the library was open, and kids were thrilled to jump on their bikes and walk on down and be at the library. And that's a beautiful thing and also sort of understanding that these young people are seeking connection and things to do and places to be like we all are in the summer months. And we wanted to respond to the 60 to 100 young people coming to the library every day of the summer with deeply engaging, high-quality and expansive offerings. And we're doing that with the incredible support of partnerships with the Congolese Theater and Dance Company, Savvy Science Kids Club, and we have incredible teaching artists: Kyle Love, Dana Pittman, Josh McDaniel and Anna Schwartz, who are offering theater, music, visual art. And it's really remarkable. You know, David, in the first five days of our programming, we have served over a hundred kids. And it's busy and it's alive and and we're really excited to be doing it.

David Fair: And how long is it going to run into the summer? I mean, is it too late for kids who haven't shown up yet?

Heather Martin: No, not too late at all. In fact, we're really proud of this initiative because kids are welcome to join us, and families are welcome to join us at any point. We're at the Superior Branch Library Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Food Gatherers is an incredible partner in providing lunch from 12:30 to 1:30. And then, programming kicks off from 2 to 5. And anyone can join at any point. And we're running the programming through August 16th with a big community celebration on August 17th at the library from 2 to 5.

David Fair: So much to look forward to! And such a great program! I really appreciate the conversation today, Heather!

Heather Martin: I appreciate it too! Thanks, David, for sharing the good news! We certainly welcome any and every one to join us!

David Fair: That is Heather Martin. She is founding director of the Youth Arts Alliance and has been our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on the Alliance and its Summer of HeART programs, just stop by our website at wemu.org. We'll get you everywhere you need to go. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti.

Youth Arts Alliance is a recent recipient of United Way’s 2024 cycle of the Racial Equity Fund— financial support and technical assistance to BIPOC-led organizations through operational unrestricted grants, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

The fund is designed to empower BIPOC-led organizations to provide programs and projects that work toward eliminating racial disparities in pursuit of more equitable and just communities across Washtenaw County.

Youth Arts Alliance used their funding to launch the library-based Summer of HeART initiative—a free, eight-week series of art, music, and STEM for kids ages 5+. Led by YAA teaching artists and community partners, this program is made possible by United Way of Southeast Michigan, the Barnes & Thornburg Racial and Social Justice Foundation, University of Michigan Center for World Performance Studies, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services - Washtenaw County.

Following the merge of Washtenaw County to United Way for Southeastern Michigan in the Fall of 2023, this is the first year that the Racial Equity Fund has been introduced to Washtenaw County organizations.

These organizations focus on issues at the intersection of mental health, developmental disabilities, community development and revitalization, education, land ownership, financial literacy, food insecurity, maternal health, housing and more.

WEMU has partnered with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to explore the people, organizations, and institutions creating opportunity and equity in our area. And, as part of this ongoing series, you’ll also hear from the people benefiting and growing from the investments being made in the areas of our community where there are gaps in available services. It is a community voice. It is 'Washtenaw United.'

