TheRide advances plans to rebuild its Ypsilanti Transit Center

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority says it has an updated plan for the Ypsilanti Transit Center reconstruction project.

It was 2018 when the Authority released a needs assessment that showed the Ypsilanti Transit Center, built in 1993, was nearing the end of its useful life and needs a renovation and expansion.

Senior Project Manager Gretchen Johnson says she has heard a lot of excitement in the community over the coming project.

“It’s an incredible investment for the City of Ypsilanti and for TheRide. We haven’t done a large capital project in quite some time, and I know that this will be a really large development for the City of Ypsilanti, so a lot of excitement around there.”

TheRide is now proposing expanding the center at Pearl and Washington, including a parking lot for future development. None of the buildings or properties along Washington Street would have to be demolished.

They hope to complete construction by 2027.

