TheRide advances plans to rebuild its Ypsilanti Transit Center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:50 AM EDT
Rendering of TheRide's new Ypsilanti Transit Center.
Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority
/
theride.org
Rendering of TheRide's new Ypsilanti Transit Center.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority says it has an updated plan for the Ypsilanti Transit Center reconstruction project.

It was 2018 when the Authority released a needs assessment that showed the Ypsilanti Transit Center, built in 1993, was nearing the end of its useful life and needs a renovation and expansion.

Senior Project Manager Gretchen Johnson says she has heard a lot of excitement in the community over the coming project.

“It’s an incredible investment for the City of Ypsilanti and for TheRide. We haven’t done a large capital project in quite some time, and I know that this will be a really large development for the City of Ypsilanti, so a lot of excitement around there.”

TheRide is now proposing expanding the center at Pearl and Washington, including a parking lot for future development. None of the buildings or properties along Washington Street would have to be demolished.

They hope to complete construction by 2027.

Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority TheRide Ypsilanti Transit Center City of Ypsilanti Ypsilanti renovation public transportation transportation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
