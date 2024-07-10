TheRide receives new federal funding for its eco-friendly buses

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has been awarded its largest federal grant to date to reduce the carbon emissions of its fleet.

The $25 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration was announced on Tuesday at TheRide headquarters. The grant is part of $1.5 billion in projects announced by the FTA.

Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool was on hand for the announcement. She says the Biden administration wants to continue to expand public transportation across the country.

“We want to make sure that people who both rely and depend on public transit have good options, and that means buses that are convenient and reliable and modern and available. So, we want the transit experience to be a quality experience.”



The AAATA will use the grant to fund a hydrogen fueling station, two hydrogen buses and over a dozen hybrid buses to replace those that run on diesel.

CEO Matt Carpenter says the grant will help bring TheRide closer its goal of a zero-carbon emission fleet.

