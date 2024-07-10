© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
TheRide receives new federal funding for its eco-friendly buses

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:49 AM EDT
Government officials from all over Washtenaw County and TheRide's executive staff stand with acting FTA administrator Veronica Vanterpool, while she holds a giant check that will fund the AAATA's new bus fleet.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
1 of 6  — thumbnail_IMG_20240709_125344613_HDR.jpg
Government officials from all over Washtenaw County and TheRide's executive staff stand with acting FTA administrator Veronica Vanterpool, while she holds a giant check that will fund the AAATA's new bus fleet.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
TheRide's bus fleet.
2 of 6  — thumbnail_IMG_20240709_120158424_HDR.jpg
TheRide's bus fleet.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Miniature buses at the AAATA's special event where the organization received funding for the Federal Transit Administration on July 9, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
3 of 6  — little buses.jpg
Miniature buses at the AAATA's special event where the organization received funding for the Federal Transit Administration on July 9, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor officials gather at the AAATA special event on July 9, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
4 of 6  — thumbnail_IMG_20240709_123343272_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor officials gather at the AAATA special event on July 9, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Acting FTA administrator Veronica Vanterpool speaks at the AAATA special event on July 9, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
5 of 6  — thumbnail_IMG_20240709_124211637.jpg
Acting FTA administrator Veronica Vanterpool speaks at the AAATA special event on July 9, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) TheRide board chair Kathleen Mozak, acting FTA administrator Veronica Vanterpool, and TheRide CEO Matt Carpenter at the AAATA's July 8, 2024 event.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
6 of 6  — thumbnail_IMG_20240709_125133835_HDR.jpg
(From L to R) TheRide board chair Kathleen Mozak, acting FTA administrator Veronica Vanterpool, and TheRide CEO Matt Carpenter at the AAATA's July 8, 2024 event.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has been awarded its largest federal grant to date to reduce the carbon emissions of its fleet.

The $25 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration was announced on Tuesday at TheRide headquarters. The grant is part of $1.5 billion in projects announced by the FTA.

Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool was on hand for the announcement. She says the Biden administration wants to continue to expand public transportation across the country.

“We want to make sure that people who both rely and depend on public transit have good options, and that means buses that are convenient and reliable and modern and available. So, we want the transit experience to be a quality experience.”

The AAATA will use the grant to fund a hydrogen fueling station, two hydrogen buses and over a dozen hybrid buses to replace those that run on diesel.

CEO Matt Carpenter says the grant will help bring TheRide closer its goal of a zero-carbon emission fleet.

Tags
WEMU News TheRideAnn Arbor Area Transportation AuthorityAnn Arborpublic transportationtransportationgrantsCarbon NeutralityenvironmentFederal Government
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
