Robotics teams help prepare students for STEM-related careers

Throughout the state, educators are looking for engaging ways to prepare students for careers in STEM fields. The Motor City Alliance connects robotics teams throughout Detroit, helping students participate in competitions and learn more about engineering.

Earlier this year, a Detroit school competed in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) world championship. The team designed and built a robot able to perform certain tasks.

Leon Pryor helped lead the team and many others to championships across the state. He’s the co-founder of the Motor City Alliance. He says the unbounded problem-solving skills students gain in robotics equips them with skills they’ll use throughout their lives.

“If they can master this in elementary and high school, this ability to problem solve and take things on, then that sets them up for life. That sets them up for any job in any career.”

Pryor says many of the skills students learn in STEM-related extracurriculars directly translate to many 21st-century engineering jobs.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org