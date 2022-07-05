U-M engineering students can now earn degrees in robotics

The University of Michigan has become one of the first major engineering universities to offer a robotics major to undergrads.

Whether you feel comfortable with this or not, robotics are a big part of our technological future. The U-M’s School of Engineering recognized this and is now offering a robotics major.

Last year, the school built the 134,000 square-foot Ford Motor Company Robotics Building.

Dawn Tilbury, the newly named department chair, says you can find students there working on just about every type of robot.

"We got robot arms, robot legs, robots with legs, robots that drive, wheels and treads, robots that fly and robots that swim."

Some of the program’s students are thinking outside the planet when it comes to robotics. A team of U-M students built a Mars rover that recently won the world championship in the 2022 University Rover Challenge.

