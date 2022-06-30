Hyundai's Washtenaw County tech center receiving major upgrade

Hyundai broke ground this week on a new auto safety facility in Superior Township. The nearly $52 million expansion to the South Korean automaker’s existing tech center, located off of Geddes Road, is expected to create more than 150 jobs.

The expansion will feature a lab that will simulate real-life crash environments, a track that stretches more than a quarter of a mile and will allow the ability to test failures with steering, brakes, in addition to issues related to electric vehicles.

Superior Township Supervisor Ken Schwartz says the project is a win for the local economy.

"It will be adding to the tax roll in one year as much as some entire subdivisions. So, it’s going to be great for revenue for the township. And that’s with a tax abatement."

Schwartz says when the tax abatement expires in 12 years, that revenue for the township will double. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

