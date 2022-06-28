University of Michigan research group receives more funding to study Great Lakes

The $53 million dollars they will receive is more than double what CIGLR got the last time their funding was up for renewal. Among the many focuses for the group include using technology to monitor the lakes and extreme weather and the impact of climate change. In addition to invasive species and harmful algal blooms and how people are impacted by changing water levels.

Greg Dick is the CIGLR director and a professor at the University of Michigan.

"Part of what we have to thank there is that the Great Lakes are a really bipartisan issue. On both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats understand the value of the Great Lakes and are investing in the Great Lakes."

CIGLR is also expanding to include a tenth school, Lake Superior State, to the collaborative effort. They will aid in new research that will help identify and track oil spills.

