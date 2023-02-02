WCC receives $1.38 million to help students in STEM fields

Washtenaw Community College has been awarded another $1.38 million to support students going into the Science, Mathematics, Engineering, and Technical, or STEM fields.

The money comes from the National Science Foundation and is a renewal of an older grant to the college aimed at helping economically disadvantaged students.

Susan Dentel runs the STEM Scholars program at the college.

“We’re really lucky that this grant was renewed. And I’m really happy this is going to benefit so many students for the future here."

Dentel says there’s a growing demand across Michigan for STEM-related careers, especially ones related to engineering and computer sciences.

