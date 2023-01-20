Program seeks to help childcare worker shortage in Washtenaw County

There is a shortage of childcare workers in Washtenaw County, and around the state. But two local colleges are partnering to help change that.

The Child Development Certificate Pipeline Program aims to remove financial barriers and streamline the process for students. Washtenaw Community College and Eastern Michigan University are joining forces. WCC is providing the training, while EMU is setting up the scholarship.

To earn the Child Development Certificate, which is recognized by the state of Michigan, it takes just two semesters. Each semester would include a four-credit online class and a practicum.

Beth Marshall is the program coordinator at WCC.

“I think that’s really helped people see that, ‘Oh, I can get a certificate, I can go to college, I can further my education.’”

Marshall says students who enroll in the program can take the credits they’ve earned and apply it to an associate's degree at WCC or a bachelor's degree at EMU.

