WEMU News

Early childhood education, housing in Washtenaw County expected to get financial boost

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT
sue shink.jpg
Sue Shink
/
Washtenaw County Commissioner Sue Shink

Early childhood education, housing, and homelessness will be the focus of some upcoming spending set to be approved tonight by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

$1.8 million of American Rescue Plan funding will go to three organizations to address early childhood education. The largest share – $1.2 million – will go to the Child Care Network, while Bottles-N-Backpacks received $600,000, and Foundations Preschool will be awarded $20,000.

Sue Shink is the chair of the Board of Commissioners.

“More young children in Washtenaw County will have the educational and care resources that they need to get a great start to their childhood.”

$1.2 million will be divided between nine different organizations to focus on housing and homelessness.

According to Shink, while some of that funding will address housing, much of it will work to address the root causes of homelessness and housing insecurity.

The resolution is expected to pass.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
