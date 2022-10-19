Early childhood education, housing in Washtenaw County expected to get financial boost

Early childhood education, housing, and homelessness will be the focus of some upcoming spending set to be approved tonight by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

$1.8 million of American Rescue Plan funding will go to three organizations to address early childhood education. The largest share – $1.2 million – will go to the Child Care Network, while Bottles-N-Backpacks received $600,000, and Foundations Preschool will be awarded $20,000.

Sue Shink is the chair of the Board of Commissioners.

“More young children in Washtenaw County will have the educational and care resources that they need to get a great start to their childhood.”

$1.2 million will be divided between nine different organizations to focus on housing and homelessness.

According to Shink, while some of that funding will address housing, much of it will work to address the root causes of homelessness and housing insecurity.

The resolution is expected to pass.

