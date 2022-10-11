Washtenaw County adds interactive map to its internet expansion project

Washtenaw County officials have released a new online map detailing the effort to expand broadband internet access to every part of the county.

The map is searchable and shows which companies will be providing service and when it could become available.

County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says roughly 8,000 homes across the county will receive access to broadband internet through this initiative.

“Which means over a thousand miles of fiber line is going to be installed. And I’m really excited that we’re looking at the end of 2025 for completing this project, so it’s a little earlier than we thought even a year ago.”

Maciejewski says the county’s broadband task force will also be releasing a finalized report on the initiative next month.

