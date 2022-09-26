Washtenaw County holding town hall meeting about better internet access

Plans are moving forward on an effort to improve Washtenaw County’s internet infrastructure.

Local officials are holding a town hall meeting in Chelsea tonight to give residents an update on their effort to provide more than 3,000 homes across the county with access to broadband internet for the first time.

County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski says expanding access will offer significant economic, educational, and health care opportunities for people.

“Once we roll this out across the entire county, it’s going to have, I think, a game-changing impact for so many people.”

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Sylvan Township Hall in Chelsea from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

