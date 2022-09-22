$30M distributed by Board of Commissioners hopes to create 'transformative change' in Washtenaw County

A little more than $30 million of federal funding will be spent to help areas of Washtenaw County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local officials say this is intended to create “transformative change."

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved the distribution of the funds from the American Rescue Plan at last night’s meeting.

There is a laundry list of areas that will receive funding. Among them are support for seniors, the health department, and stormwater infrastructure, just to name a few.

Justin Hodge, the commissioner from the Fifth District, is excited about the $5 million that will go toward creating a financial equity center.

“Which will give us opportunities to be able to support people that are struggling economically. Among other things, one thing that we’ll offer is free financial counseling for anyone in Washtenaw County that would like it.”

Other offerings from the center include services for unbanked and underbanked residents and a fund for low barrier grants for small businesses who haven’t been able to access COVID relief funds.

