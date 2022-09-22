© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

$30M distributed by Board of Commissioners hopes to create 'transformative change' in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT
ann arbor administration building wiki.JPG
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Ann Arbor Administration Building

A little more than $30 million of federal funding will be spent to help areas of Washtenaw County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local officials say this is intended to create “transformative change."

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved the distribution of the funds from the American Rescue Plan at last night’s meeting.

There is a laundry list of areas that will receive funding. Among them are support for seniors, the health department, and stormwater infrastructure, just to name a few.

Justin Hodge, the commissioner from the Fifth District, is excited about the $5 million that will go toward creating a financial equity center.

“Which will give us opportunities to be able to support people that are struggling economically. Among other things, one thing that we’ll offer is free financial counseling for anyone in Washtenaw County that would like it.”

Other offerings from the center include services for unbanked and underbanked residents and a fund for low barrier grants for small businesses who haven’t been able to access COVID relief funds.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Washtenaw CountyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersJustin Hodgeamerican rescue planCOVID-19coronavirusStormwaterinfrastructureWashtenaw County Health Departmentsenior citizensBankingsmall business
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content