WEMU News

Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 8, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT
220 N. Park.jpeg
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners
/
washtenaw.org
220 N. Park

An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park.

Once the contamination is cleaned up on the site, the plan is to build 46 cottages, townhouses, and duplexes, with half of them being set aside for people who make up to 80% of the average median income.

Over the summer, the Board voted to invest $3.6 million of American Rescue Plan funds to help more people become homeowners.

Sue Shink is the chair of the Board of Commissioners.

“The money that we allocated in July toward this project is going to subsidize the purchase price of the house, so that the purchase price is actually going to be below market rate for qualified people.”

The entire project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2024.

WEMU News Washtenaw CountyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersYpsilantidepot townbrownfieldamerican rescue plansue shinkaffordable housingland development
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
