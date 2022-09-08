Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward

An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park.

Once the contamination is cleaned up on the site, the plan is to build 46 cottages, townhouses, and duplexes, with half of them being set aside for people who make up to 80% of the average median income.

Over the summer, the Board voted to invest $3.6 million of American Rescue Plan funds to help more people become homeowners.

Sue Shink is the chair of the Board of Commissioners.

“The money that we allocated in July toward this project is going to subsidize the purchase price of the house, so that the purchase price is actually going to be below market rate for qualified people.”

The entire project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2024.

