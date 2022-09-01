© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Staff shortages still need to be addressed at Ypsilanti Community Schools

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published September 1, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT
ycs logo.png
Ypsilanti Community Schools
/
Facebook
Ypsilanti Community Schools logo

Ypsilanti Community School officials say their new school year is off to a good start, but they still face some challenges.

Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachary-Ross says they are still trying to address some staffing concerns. She says around 3% of the positions in the district still need to be filled, primarily in their special education and head-start programs.

“We’re offering incentives. We’ve had fairs throughout the summer. We’re really hoping to be able to attract highly qualified staff.”

Zachary-Ross says they are also still looking to hire at least two more bus drivers to help ensure they have enough qualified people to cover all the bus routes.

Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
