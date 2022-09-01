Staff shortages still need to be addressed at Ypsilanti Community Schools

Ypsilanti Community School officials say their new school year is off to a good start, but they still face some challenges.

Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachary-Ross says they are still trying to address some staffing concerns. She says around 3% of the positions in the district still need to be filled, primarily in their special education and head-start programs.

“We’re offering incentives. We’ve had fairs throughout the summer. We’re really hoping to be able to attract highly qualified staff.”

Zachary-Ross says they are also still looking to hire at least two more bus drivers to help ensure they have enough qualified people to cover all the bus routes.

