Ann Arbor Public Schools officially starts the 2022-23 academic year

Ann Arbor Public School officials say they are ready for the start of the new school year.

District Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift says they spent the summer preparing their facilities and recruiting and training new staff in preparation for today.

She says they do still face some staffing issues in their special education department and among their custodians and other support staff, but it shouldn’t pose too big of a problem.

“We’re still working to finish staffing in those areas. We are determined. We are optimistic that we will continue to add staff to our team through the end of August and into September.”

Swift says the district will be fully open today, and they are looking forward to welcoming more than 17,000 students back to class.

