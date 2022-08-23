Virginia Patton Moss, "It's A Wonderful Life" star, longtime Ann Arbor resident, dies

The last surviving adult cast member of the film "It’s a Wonderful Life" has passed away.

Virginia Patton Moss, or Ginny Moss as she was known to many around Washtenaw County, will forever be known for her role as Ruth Bailey in the holiday classic.

Moss, who was the niece of General George S. Patton, would walk away from acting in the late 1940s to focus on raising a family with auto executive Cruse Moss. They settled down in Ann Arbor where she remained until only the last few years of her life.

Russ Collins, the executive director of the Michigan Theater, has fond memories of her attending screenings of the film that made her famous.

“She would come out before the film and talk about working with Frank Capra and that particular role, and that was a lot of fun when she was able to do that. What a long and wonderful and eventful life.”

Virginia Patton Moss, known by locals as Ginny Moss, was 97 years old.

