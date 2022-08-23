© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
WEMU News

Virginia Patton Moss, "It's A Wonderful Life" star, longtime Ann Arbor resident, dies

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 23, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT
Virginia Patton Moss at the Michigan Theater in 2013.

The last surviving adult cast member of the film "It’s a Wonderful Life" has passed away.

Virginia Patton Moss, or Ginny Moss as she was known to many around Washtenaw County, will forever be known for her role as Ruth Bailey in the holiday classic.

Moss, who was the niece of General George S. Patton, would walk away from acting in the late 1940s to focus on raising a family with auto executive Cruse Moss. They settled down in Ann Arbor where she remained until only the last few years of her life.

Russ Collins, the executive director of the Michigan Theater, has fond memories of her attending screenings of the film that made her famous.

“She would come out before the film and talk about working with Frank Capra and that particular role, and that was a lot of fun when she was able to do that. What a long and wonderful and eventful life.”

Virginia Patton Moss, known by locals as Ginny Moss, was 97 years old.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
