Passenger train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City will be studied with federal funds

A proposed passenger train route from Ann Arbor to Traverse City will be studied after receiving federal funding.

With $1.3 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, a planning study can begin.

The existing route, which already handles freight shipping, would take passengers from Ann Arbor up to Owosso, and then to Mount Pleasant and up to Traverse City.

The Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority received the grant.

The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities will also work on the study. Jim Bruckbauer is their director of transportation.

“We see this as a way to not only give travelers in Michigan more options for ways to get around, but we also see this as a real downtown-to-downtown connection for a lot of communities in Michigan.”

An additional route to Detroit will also be explored in the planning study. The passenger train project could be completed as early as 2025.

