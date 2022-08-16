© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT
parking lot.jpg
John Grimm
/
Creative Commons
Parking Lot

The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting.

When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.

Erica Briggs is a council member from the Fifth Ward.

“This eliminates the minimum number of parking spaces that are required, and it's across all uses. And this is an exciting trend we’re following with many cities across the United States.” 

According to Briggs, by eliminating unnecessary parking, developments are able to save money, which makes housing and businesses more affordable. She says by reducing the amount of asphalt and using less space for parking, the city can be more walkable, which is good for the environment.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilErica Briggsparking lotsparking
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content