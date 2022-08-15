© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

Ann Arbor's marijuana ordinance set to change to create flexibility

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT
Marijuana
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Marijuana

The marijuana ordinance in the City of Ann Arbor could be changed to give the local cannabis industry more flexibility. The Ann Arbor City Council will vote on it at tonight’s meeting.

The ordinance change will allow marijuana businesses the ability to hold multiple licenses on the same lot. For lots zoned as industrial, they will be allowed to hold up to five licenses or up to two for lots zoned for light industrial or research.

First Ward city council member Lisa Disch says businesses could hold more than one of the same license.

“For example, [if] a grower wanted to increase the number of plants they are allowed to grow, they do that by getting additional licenses."

Marijuana businesses will be allowed to hold more than one type of license, such as a dispensary that wants to open a consumption lounge under the same roof.

Disch says this does not add more provisioning centers, retail, or consumption licenses. Those are capped at 28 each.

The change is expected to pass.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City Councilmarijuanalisa dischlicenses
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content