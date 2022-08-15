Ann Arbor's marijuana ordinance set to change to create flexibility

The marijuana ordinance in the City of Ann Arbor could be changed to give the local cannabis industry more flexibility. The Ann Arbor City Council will vote on it at tonight’s meeting.

The ordinance change will allow marijuana businesses the ability to hold multiple licenses on the same lot. For lots zoned as industrial, they will be allowed to hold up to five licenses or up to two for lots zoned for light industrial or research.

First Ward city council member Lisa Disch says businesses could hold more than one of the same license.

“For example, [if] a grower wanted to increase the number of plants they are allowed to grow, they do that by getting additional licenses."

Marijuana businesses will be allowed to hold more than one type of license, such as a dispensary that wants to open a consumption lounge under the same roof.

Disch says this does not add more provisioning centers, retail, or consumption licenses. Those are capped at 28 each.

The change is expected to pass.

