Marijuana business moratorium in place for Ypsilanti after city council vote

The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night.

There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.

Council member Brian Jones-Chance of the First Ward proposed the resolution. He says there were a lot of challenges with being one of the early cities to embrace recreational marijuana.

“You know when you do that, you come across problems and stumbling blocks that went [un]anticipated. Now we just have to work through those a little bit and make sure we’re getting the right mix of businesses.”

During the 180-day moratorium, the city council plans to meet with the planning commission to evaluate their approach to marijuana business licenses.

