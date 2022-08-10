© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Marijuana business moratorium in place for Ypsilanti after city council vote

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
marijuana.jpg
Dank Depot
/
Creative Commons
Marijuana

The City of Ypsilanti is placing a moratorium on new marijuana businesses. The vote was unanimous at the Ypsilanti City Council meeting Tuesday night.

There are currently eight marijuana dispensaries and three growers operating in the city. There is concern that the marijuana industry could be growing too fast for a city the size of Ypsilanti. And that some of the businesses are concentrated in certain parts of the area.

Council member Brian Jones-Chance of the First Ward proposed the resolution. He says there were a lot of challenges with being one of the early cities to embrace recreational marijuana.

“You know when you do that, you come across problems and stumbling blocks that went [un]anticipated. Now we just have to work through those a little bit and make sure we’re getting the right mix of businesses.”

During the 180-day moratorium, the city council plans to meet with the planning commission to evaluate their approach to marijuana business licenses.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti City Councilbrian jones-chancemarijuanamoratorium
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content